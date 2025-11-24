NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

10. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills should be worried, folks, as we are definitely seeing the shortcomings of this team being exposed, and most of this falls on the shoulders of GM Brandon Beane, who really hasn’t done a great job in recent years at assembling good enough rosters.

This could be a case of him thinking Josh Allen can simply cover up for the team’s weaknesses. With this latest loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo is now a full two games behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East, depending on what the Pats do in Week 12.

The Bills just don’t have a great team - the roster is flawed, the defense struggles, and they really don’t have a clear-cut go-to weapon on offense, so Buffalo isn’t a Super Bowl team and should again find themselves on the coach in late January.

Could we see some major change in the offseason when this inevitably happens? Both Beane and head coach Sean McDermott could be on the hot seat.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were trending toward blowing out the Dallas Cowboys, but the Cowboys marched back and won a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was an emotional win for Dallas for obvious reasons, and the Eagles lost their third game of the year, dropping to 8-3 but still having a stranglehold on the NFC East.

Unless Philly totally collapses, they will win the division and earn one of the top four seeds in the NFC playoffs. However, their quest for the top seed is going to be a lot harder, as a team like the LA Rams will have something to say about that.

Philly has issues - the defense lacks a consistent pass rush, the running game has never really taken off this year, and the quarterback hasn’t always been a consistent passer. The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead, which is a huge concern as well.

This is not a Super Bowl team, and you can clearly see the regression from this squad. Philly drops a bit in our power rankings, but are still a good team overall.