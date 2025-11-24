NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

4. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks did not blowout the Tennessee Titans, and that was actually a shock to me, as the Titans might be the worst team in football, and Seattle is one of the more complete squads this year. If there was ever such a thing as a bad win, this just might be it.

But after a brutal loss to the LA Rams a week ago, the Seahawks needed to see the ball go in the hoop and get back on the right track. Seattle also now has to hope that the LA Rams start losing if they want to grab the NFC West title this year.

One huge concern with this team, and we saw it last year with the QB, is that Sam Darnold has not really come through in bigger games. He wasn’t very good for the Vikings over those final two games of 2024, and in Week 11 against the Rams, he tossed four interceptions.

With as good as Darnold has been since 2024, his not being able to perform in big games is going to cost any team he is on. For now, though, the Seahawks are still near the top of our power rankings and are a well-oiled machine, as second-year head coach Mike Macdonald has done quite the job with this squad in his short time.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots did not make it easy, but they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 and moved to 10-2 on the season, becoming the first team in the NFL to 10 wins this year. For the time being, the Patriots are atop the AFC, but if the Denver Broncos keep pace with the Patriots, they would ascend to the top due to tiebreakers thus far.

However, the Patriots are still in a great spot and are likely going to win the AFC East this year after a five-year run from the Buffalo Bills. It might be hard to envision the Bills going on the road in the AFC playoffs, but that is where we are trending right now.

One thing that can go against the Patriots is the overall roster talent. It’s a good roster, but it’s not great, and they do not have a ton of star power. Left tackle Will Campbell also had to be carted off in Week 12, so that’s something to keep an eye out for over the next few days.

The Patriots continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and the total 180 this franchise has done is flat-out amazing.