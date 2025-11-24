NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

2. Denver Broncos

Denver was on the bye in Week 12

The Denver Broncos have now won eight games in a row and are 9-2 at the bye. The Broncos had played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, and many people across the NFL landscape had thought that the Chiefs were going to win this game and get right back into the AFC West.

Well, the Broncos are the better team and won, and they won because they’re the better team, period. Denver now has six games remaining and have built up a pretty big cushion in the AFC West. which is ideal for their chances.

The last time Denver won the division was 2015, and that was the year they last won the Super Bowl. Not only that, but the Broncos were 9-2 at this point in 2015, and the Super Bowl that year is in the same place this year.

Could this be a team of destiny? Maybe, but the concerns on the offensive side of the ball could prevent this team from winning it all this year.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles would have played on Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams might be the best team in football, and just four years after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams feel poised, with a totally new squad, to get back to the big game this year. The Rams will have played on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and I do believe they will have won that game.

With the MVP in the league thus far in Matthew Stafford, and a top-2 head coach in Sean McVay, the Rams are an absolute wagon, and their main weakness might actually be a subpar special teams unit.

That can be fixed a lot earlier than an inept offense or defense, though. I’d be shocked if LA didn’t beat the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. With the most important parts of an NFL roster in a great spot, the Rams can beat anyone.

They continue to remain high in our NFL Power Rankings, and I don’t think that is going to change.