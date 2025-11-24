NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

30. Las Vegas Raiders

Alright, can we stop this madness? The Las Vegas Raiders are just a hysterically bad operation and led the Cleveland Browns with a rookie QB making his first NFL start, beat them by two touchdowns. This is as low as an NFL franchise can possibly get, and it’s truly pathetic.

I have no idea what the Raiders were thinking in the first place when they traded draft capital for Geno Smith, but it’s been one of the worst trades we’ve seen in the NFL in quite some time. I do understand why the Raiders wanted to hire Pete Carroll, as he has a history of winning, but the Raiders really overshot the talent they thought they had.

This team needs to blow this entire operation up and start from ground zero. It’s going to take years for the Raiders to get into the relevant picture in the AFC, as they might not only be in the best division in football, but they do not have a competent QB in sight, let alone a franchise QB.

The Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL, again,

29. New York Jets

The New York Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 and continue to be ranked quite low in our power rankings. The Jets can’t do much of anything right and did trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline, so this team is obviously heading toward a rebuild in the offseason.

One massive issue is that it’s clear that head coach Aaron Glenn just does not have ‘it,’ and I am not sure it would do this franchise any good to stick with him, but it also wouldn’t really be a great look to fire him after just one reason on the job with very little chance of succeeding. The Jets’ GM is Darren Mougey, and he now has a war chest of draft picks over the next two years to get this operation in a good spot.

The Jets will continue to be ranked low in our NFL Power Rankings, as they will struggle to win another game this year if you ask me.