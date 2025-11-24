NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

24. New York Giants

The New York Giants took the Detroit Lions into overtime in Detroit, which was a very impressive feat even if they lost. Mike Kafka had his team ready to go, and he does seem to be getting a legitimate shot at the full-time role, as the Giants recently fired Brian Daboll.

The Giants aren’t going to make the playoffs or anything, but they do have the blueprint to make a run in 2026 and get back in the playoffs. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart has looked great this year but has suffered multiple concussions already, so that’s not ideal.

New York largely has a solid roster and might not need a whole lot else to compete. GM Joe Schoen hasn’t done a great job overall, but there are bits of pieces of something great, and I think we saw that in Week 12.

Jameis Winston was playing out of his mind, and he should remain in New York as their backup for as long as possible, as he is not only a great backup, but he seems to be a beloved teammate as well.

The Giants are looking toward 2026, but there is promise.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals put up a good fight, but the better team won in the end. The New England Patriots did enough to win, and the Bengals continue to circle the drain. The issues with this operation are well-known at this point.

The front office is cheap, outdated, and largely incompetent. The defense is atrocious, and their franchise QB can’t stay healthy consistently, which is a huge problem. The Bengals have to turn the page to 2026, and if it were up to me, they would make wholesale, major changes.

Cincy’s front office would be gutted, and the coaching staff would not return. Joe Burrow is also not doing himself any favors by playing when he’s healthy, as it’s a disastrous situation, and the Bengals are firmly out of the AFC Playoff Picture.

They continue to fall in our power rankings, but I guess if the right players and coaches are brought in this coming offseason, they could get back into the playoffs in 2026. They have not been since 2022.