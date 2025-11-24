NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

20. Carolina Panthers

Carolina plays on Monday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers play on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, and this is going to be a huge test for the team, as Carolina is 6-5 for a reason, so I guess we’ll see if this team is closer to average or perhaps a playoff squad.

And, don’t look now, but the Panthers are just a half game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers approaching Week 12, and Tampa will have played the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, so the NFC South could legitimately be in reach for the team.

Carolina is also seeing a bit of a progression from Bryce Young, but it’s still nothing special. Still, though, we have to give this team credit - they have made a ton of strides under head coach Dave Canales.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 4-1 at one point earlier this year, but are now 6-5 after another loss. And, with this latest loss, the Steelers are now in second place in the AFC North, as the Baltimore Ravens won again, so there’s that.

The Steelers need a year where they finish with a losing record and do not make the playoffs, as this roster is just average, and there isn’t a franchise QB in sight. Pittsburgh, until they get serious about finding a long-term answer at QB, will continue to accomplish nothing in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh played the Chicago Bears close, which I guess is good for something, but the better team usually wins in the NFL most weeks, and that was the case here. I am not sure Aaron Rodgers playing would have made a difference in the outcome of this game, but that also paints a bleak picture about the QB situation for a franchise that once strived to win Super Bowls, not just make the playoffs.

The Steelers fall in our NFL Power Rankings, again.