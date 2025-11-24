NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 12

18. Kansas City Chiefs

Despite the win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs have major issues that are not going to go away until better players are brought into the mix. The offensive line could use another starter, and both the WR and RB rooms need major changes.

The defense lacks juice outside of Chris Jones, as they really do not get to the QB consistently. What will keep this team in the mix is the creativity of Andy Reid on offense when his team ‘has to have it,’ and the magic of Patrick Mahomes.

But the Chiefs are 6-5 for a reason and are on the outside looking in of the AFC Playoff Picture right now, and I do not get the sense that they control their own destiny, and they aren’t going to win out.

The Chiefs are a fine team, I guess, but the roster is largely average and has become too Patrick Mahomes-reliant at times, which has caught up to them.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not make it easy, but a win is a win. They took down the Arizona Cardinals in overtime and moved to 7-4 on the season with a huge win. They keep themselves in the playoff picture and are definitely needing to keep this winning up, as there are a ton of 6-5 teams who are eagerly trying to get into the picture themselves.

The Jaguars have seen a stingy defense lead the way, but the passing attack just has not been there this year, and I am not sure Trevor Lawrence has done himself any favors. He threw another three interceptions in Week 12 and has 11 on the year now. He’s also had just three games with this year with a passer rating of at least 90, and zero games with a passer rating of at least 100. It’s not clear what the Jags might do at this position in the offseason, but it’s not been great, and I do believe they are winning in spite of the quarterback, not because of him.

But we have to still give this team a ton of credit, as a 7-4 record is just that, and the Jags are now just one game behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.