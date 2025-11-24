NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Ranking every division leader after Week 12

6. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were able to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 despite missing multiple starters on defense. They move to 8-3 on the season and are still in first in the NFC North. Chicago has gotten quite good at these one-score games, and that does show how well-coached they are.

Caleb Williams has been very good this year, and the entire operation on offense is simply more smooth and efficient. Furthermore, the Detroit Lions have clearly regressed this year without Ben Johnson, so that's another indication that the Bears got someone special, but the roster itself doesn't have a ton of star power, and I do not believe this team is yet a legitimate contender.

5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are slowly beginning to show some cracks in the foundation, and with a brutal schedule coming up, it could be hard to see how this team even gets to 10 wins this year. The defense is fine and nothing special, but the passing attack hasn't really been there recently.

Daniel Jones has been just OK these past few weeks, and it's just not been easy going for Indy like it was earlier in the 2025 NFL Season. For now, they are no. 5 in our division leader power rankings, as the Jaguars and Texans are breathing down their necks at 7-4 and 6-5, so the work has only just begun in the AFC South.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles blew a three-touchdown lead against the Dallas Cowboys and dropped to 8-3 on the season. They lost a grip on that first overall seed in the NFC for the time being, and some of the same issues are still plaguing them this late into the season.

The offense just is not consistently there for the entire game, and the defense can soften up at times. Philly isn't close to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, as you can see a clear regression across the board. They are still among the better teams in the NFL, though, and are no. 4 in our power rankings.