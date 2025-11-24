NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC QB rankings after Week 12 action

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

So, Trevor Lawrence is completing less than 60% of his passes. He's thrown 11 interceptions this year and has a passer rating below 80. What in the heck is going on here? Is Lawrence good, or are these drops that he's dealing with really hurting his production?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are somehow 7-4 on the season, and it's truly hard to find a spot for Lawrence, as much of the issues on offense have not been his fault and are simply the fault of his pass-catchers dropping the ball.

Lawrence is probably the 15th-best QB in the NFL when the situation is in a good spot around him, but when does the clock start ticking on his time with the Jags, as he's largely been, at best, and average QB in his career?

11. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco can still sling the rock and has actually been quite good for the Bengals this year, but the Bengals keep losing for a reason, and they would have more wins if Joe Burrow hadn't hurt his toe, so Flacco isn't anything special at this point.

However, he can still function as a backup and might want to continue playing in 2026. He's seen it all in the NFL and has a wealth of experience.

10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are still a frisky team despite obviously being in a rebuild mode given their recent moves of firing Chris Grier and trading Jaelan Phillips. Tua Tagovailoa is a fine QB and has actually never finished a season with a losing record in his NFL career.

He's a solid, lower-end franchise QB and has a future as a starter for years to come.

9. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills has been solid this year for the Houston Texans, as CJ Stroud suffered a concussion a few weeks ago and is still not cleared. Houston is now 6-5 on the season and have since gone 6-2 since starting 0-3, so they are trending in the right direction.

Mills might honestly be auditioning for being put in some sort of QB 'competition' next offseason, with the possibility to start in Week 1 of 2026.