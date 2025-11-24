NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated AFC QB rankings after Week 12 action

8. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers did not get a chance to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 12, as a broken wrist kept him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' latest loss. Rodgers has been good this year, and nothing more. He's not nearly the player he once was, but he's not the reason why Pittsburgh has done a lot of losing, lately.

GM Omar Khan really made a ton of useless moves this offseason in the secondary, and the coaching from top to bottom just does not seem to be in the place it needs to. Pittsburgh is an average team at this point in time.

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are 6-5 on the season after a 1-5 start, but the offense hasn't been great since Jackson's return, and things still seem a bit disjointed. Luckily, the AFC North is quite weak this year, and I would not be shocked if a measly 10-7 record was enough to win the division.

The Bengals and Browns are non-factors, and the Steelers are trending in the wrong direction. Jackson can still be the best QB in the NFL in any given week, and all he and the Ravens have to do at this point is to simply not blow it, and they will be fine.

6. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has not been great in recent weeks, and the Indianapolis Colts are now 8-3 on the season and seeing their lead in the AFC South dwindle. Jones has played iffy football recently, and the Colts are still having to play a gauntlet of games, including both division games against the Houston Texans and that defense.

The Colts might not control their own destiny at this point, and with Daniel Jones probably still having some Giants Daniel Jones in him, he could tumble down our AFC quarterback rankings overnight, unfortunately.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has the highest interception rate of his career, and the third-lowest passer rating since entering the league. He's already thrown nine interceptions this year, and things just have not been easy going. Herbert is still top-5 in our QB rankings, but the Chargers are 7-4 and Herbert has been good this year, and that's it.

This team isn't guaranteed to make the playoffs and have some work to do after the bye.