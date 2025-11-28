NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated NFC rankings after wild Thanksgiving

8. Detroit Lions

The Lions being 8th on this list really speaks volumes about the quality of teams in the NFC so far this season. The NFC isn't top-heavy, nor is it super muddy. There are just a lot of good teams. And the Lions are not playing up to their standard this season, but even with four losses and a tough one against the Packers on Thanksgiving, this is still a team that you feel could beat anyone in the NFL. And they're currently 8th in the NFC.

7. Dallas Cowboys

I'm not going to sit here and say, "I told you so." That's not what these NFL Power Rankings are about. We get plenty of stuff wrong around here, but the prediction of the Cowboys going on a bit of a run? Well, we were right about that. Dallas came back from the bye week with a completely revamped defense, and Dak Prescott playing out of his mind. They beat the reigning NFC (Super Bowl) and AFC champions in consecutive games. In four days, as a matter of fact.

6. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers already have won eight games this season, and it feels like nobody is talking about them. This has got to be the most underrated team of the Kyle Shanahan era, and I suppose that's understandable. The 49ers have been dealing with so many injuries all year, it's hard to peg them as a truly "elite" team. But they are right in the thick of it in the best division in football.

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a couple of really fun ingredients as a team so far this season. They are the best team in the NFL so far this year at creating takeaways, and they have a ton of young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball who are being used every week as chess pieces by Ben Johnson. There's no doubt that this upcoming stretch of games will be massive for the Bears, but they've been a fun story so far this year.