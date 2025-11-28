NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated NFC rankings after wild Thanksgiving

4. Philadelphia Eagles

We have no choice at this point but to put the Eagles as one of the top four overall teams in the NFC. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and even though we've seen some cracks in the foundation for this team, you have to be ready for them to put it all together when it matters the most. It's fair to be critical of what we've seen from the Eagles this season while also acknowledging that they keep finding ways to win. With the exception of their game against Dallas, of course.

3. Seattle Seahawks

If you want to talk about the most balanced teams in the NFL this season, the Seahawks have to be close to the top of that list overall. Seattle has been elite when it comes to both offense and defense this season, and it feels like they could be true contenders. To be fair, we were saying similar things last year at this time about the Minnesota Vikings, so the pressure is on Sam Darnold to make it happen come January.

2. Green Bay Packers

We've been all over the map with the Green Bay Packers in our NFL Power Rankings this year, but there's no question that this team -- at its best -- is truly one of the elite teams in the NFL. The Detroit Lions found that out on Thanksgiving. Jordan Love has been playing well despite being banged up over the last few weeks, and even with some struggles offensively in the month of November, this team could be turning it up at just the right time.

1. Los Angeles Rams

No team in the NFL heading into Week 13 has looked as good as the Los Angeles Rams. Obviously, this is a team you have to take seriously as a Super Bowl contender, but it isn't just because of Sean McVay or Matthew Stafford. The Rams have elite weapons offensively, they have an elite pass rush, and they are getting so much out of a secondary that came into the year with huge question marks. They look like the best all-around team in the NFL right now.