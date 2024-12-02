NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
You want to see some movers and shakers in this week’s NFL Power Rankings? Well, we’ve got ‘em. Unlike the playoff picture or the NFL standings, there are style points involved in every NFL Power Rankings list we put together, which is why there’s always so much fun outrage over the arbitrary rankings.
Spoiler alert: There’s a new #1 in town, NFL fans.
The Detroit Lions nearly blew it against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving and are bleeding in the injury department. The Kansas City Chiefs were a fluke play against the Raiders away from potentially getting beat on a walk-off kick, although even chip-shot field goals aren’t a certainty in the NFL these days.
The Baltimore Ravens lost yet again.
The Chicago Bears fired their head coach. The Giants proved they are the best at something…(hint: being bad). There’s a lot to get into after a loaded Week 13 slate of action with no teams on a bye. Here are our updated NFL power rankings ahead of Week 14.
2024 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Eagles take #1 spot, Giants tumble to 32
32. New York Giants
If this were a Madden franchise, I think we’d just simulate to the end of the season for the New York Giants, right?
What good is going to come from the final six weeks of the season for this Giants team? They need to get their best players and future building blocks to the finish line healthy this season and make sure they’re not going into the offseason with any key players rehabbing and their 2025 status in jeopardy.
The Giants are unquestionably the worst team in the NFL right now, and that’s saying something. There were 17 teams entering Week 13 with records below .500. The Giants cut their former first-round pick and big-money quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed on with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad seeking sanctuary.
The New York teams this year, in general, are just messes from top to bottom. I have no clue what to make of the future of this organization absent a huge upgrade at the quarterback position. That will obviously be the primary focus of this team in 2025 and will make the Giants one of the most interesting teams all offseason.
31. Las Vegas Raiders
For as bad as the Las Vegas Raiders are this year (contending for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft), this team plays pretty hard every single week. The Raiders have made a number of quarterback changes this year, but they’ve been giving most of the teams they play a hard time as of late.
But nobody seems to get the Raiders’ “best” like the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders were the last team to beat the Chiefs (last Christmas) before the Buffalo Bills got them a couple of weeks ago. And the Raiders have given the Chiefs a couple of one-score games this season, including on Black Friday.
And Daniel Carlson, who never misses kicks it seems, missed three field goals in the Raiders’ narrow loss against Kansas City on Black Friday. The Raiders had the Chiefs on the ropes. Aidan O’Connell made some awesome throws in the second half and Brock Bowers continued to make his case for Rookie of the Year.
But it wasn’t meant to be. The Raiders couldn’t get the job done and it’s probably for the best. This team needs a long-term answer at quarterback.