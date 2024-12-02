NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
12. Houston Texans
I think we all expected the Houston Texans to be a lot better in 2024 than we’ve seen from them. And yet, they are still 8-6 and leading the AFC South. The Texans, however, still have teams like the Colts knocking at their door.
This is a team that lost last week to the Tennessee Titans – one of the worst teams in our NFL power rankings basically all year long – despite sacking Will Levis eight times and getting a pick-six. I hate to say it, but this team really has the look of a squad that’s about to get bounced out of the first round of the playoffs. But you never know – they could get hot at exactly the right time. They just don’t have the same type of mojo that we saw last season from them.
But the components are all there for Houston to be dangerous late in the season. They have a playmaker at quarterback. They can rush the passer defensively. They have an elite playmaker on offense (Nico Collins) and in the secondary (Derek Stingley). All of the pieces are there and it’s the primary reason we loved the Texans coming into the year. But they have a lot to prove the rest of this regular season.
11. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders needed a get-right game in the worst way, and the Tennessee Titans were willing to oblige. The Titans were basically giving the Commanders one possession after another in the first half of their rather easy win on Sunday, and there really wasn’t much concern about this one at all.
When the Commanders play this balanced offensively, they are tough to beat. Jayden Daniels had himself a day with four total touchdowns, and he only needed just over 200 yards passing in the process.
After hosting the Titans in Week 13, the Commanders will play on the road against New Orleans in two weeks. This team having a chance to go get some rest with an 8-5 record is going to feel really good and if they can get just one or two more wins the remainder of the season, the Commanders should be able to complete a comeback for the ages, going from picking 2nd overall in last year’s draft to competing in the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
If it wasn’t for the Eagles being so white hot right now, the Commanders might be one of the NFL’s worst-to-first teams. They are going to be dangerous in the postseason.