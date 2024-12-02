NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
10. Denver Broncos
Broncos play Monday night vs. Browns
The Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprise teams of 2024 so far. The team that was labeled as having the worst roster in the entire NFL and a head coach who was out of his depth has already won seven games, well above the five wins they were projected to win going into the season.
And not only have the Broncos exceeded expectations up to this point, but they are a viable contender right now in the AFC, even if the AFC is rather weak this year. There’s a chance the Broncos could climb up to that top spot in the AFC wild card depending on what else happens between their Monday night matchup against the Browns and the next time they play, which will be in Week 15 at home against the Colts.
This Monday night matchup is absolutely massive for the Broncos and will be a huge determining factor for their playoff chances. The Browns aren’t standing in their way but the Broncos desperately need another AFC win under their belts.
9. Los Angeles Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons have a rookie quarterback on their roster, but it wasn’t Michael Penix Jr. out there against the Chargers looking like he’s never faced an NFL defense before. It was Kirk Cousins.
The Los Angeles Chargers made life extremely difficult on Cousins and went on the road to Atlanta forcing four interceptions and a fumble on Captain Kirk en route to their 8th win of the 2024 season. Jim Harbaugh’s culture of toughness and grit is taking hold very obviously for the Chargers, and that defense in LA is really showing week after week that they are one of the NFL’s best.
Even though it was a low-scoring affair, the Chargers bent and didn’t break against Atlanta and forced turnovers at the perfect time. They were able to take advantage of the Falcons’ plethora of mistakes and keep pace in that AFC Wild Card race.
The Chargers don’t have the most dynamic offensive attack, but Justin Herbert is still extremely dangerous and when their defense plays this well, Herbert doesn’t even have to do much.