NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
4. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers proved they are one of the NFL’s best teams on Thanksgiving. They have so much talent on both sides of the ball and they welcomed the Miami Dolphins on a three-game winning streak to Lambeau Field with a blowout loss.
The Dolphins came into that game desperately needing another win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, and they could barely get on the scoreboard. The Packers are focused, they are dynamic offensively, they force turnovers defensively, they get after the quarterback, and they are mostly healthy right now.
I don’t know if there are many teams in the NFC more well-equipped at this point to go on a significant run. The Packers have proven this season that they are not without flaw but they have so much going for them right now, including one of the best coaches in the game.
I’m extremely high on the Packers as we enter the month of December.
3. Detroit Lions
Other than Jahmyr Gibbs posting a picture with a bunch of protection calls on a whiteboard behind him, the Lions aren’t taking losses these days. Even though the Bears gave them quite a scare there on Thanksgiving and even had the Lions on the ropes, I think everything that’s transpired for this team over the last handful of days will serve as a significant wake-up call.
The Lions are so good right now that they just have a bigger built-in margin for error than almost any other team. We even saw Jared Goff throw a whopping five interceptions in a game and this team still win.
But it’s going to be a different beast for the Lions as they play on Thursday again this week against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are going to present a different type of challenge for the Lions and the war on attrition for the Lions’ defense might start taking its toll.
This team isn’t exactly limping to the end of the regular season, but they might be bleeding a little bit.