NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
30. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 13 was supposed to mark the exciting return of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the lineup for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that was the case, but only temporarily. Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair put a hit on Lawrence that was as dirty as it was ugly.
Al-Shaair’s hit on Lawrence knocked the former #1 pick out of the game and had Lawrence out cold momentarily on the field before he was carted off.
When it rains, it pours in Florida.
The Jaguars, however, find themselves in the driver’s seat for the #1 overall pick after that loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans didn’t look like anything special during the win but Jacksonville is just in an ugly spot right now. Lawrence, injuries or not, has regressed this year and dating back to last year if we’re being honest about it.
The future of this organization is very muddy at the moment and they are going to likely hard reset in a number of key areas when the year is done.
29. Tennessee Titans
Things settled down for them quite a bit in the second half, but the first half against the Washington Commanders was one of the ugliest halves of football I have seen from any team in the NFL this year.
I mean, we’re just talking about a comedy of errors that allowed the Commanders to basically put 21 points on the board without even trying all that hard. The Titans were fresh off of an upset win the week prior against their other division rivals in Houston, but they pulled off that win despite Will Levis taking about 100 sacks and throwing a pick-six.
But it doesn’t have to be pretty in the NFL, you just have to get it done. Unfortunately for the Titans in Week 13, they weren’t able to overcome their absolute comedy of errors against the Washington Commanders. The Titans have been so bad at times this season that you can’t help but wonder if the team is going to move on from Brian Callahan and have him be one and done as the team’s head coach.
Regardless if Callahan is back, GM Ran Carthon has a lot of work to do for a roster that he added a number of high-priced veterans to these last couple of years. The vision for this Titans team is not overly clear right now.