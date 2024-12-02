NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
28. New York Jets
Not that anyone is surprised by this, but the New York Jets have just sealed their fate once again. This team is now 3-9 and is guaranteed to have a losing season yet again. The Jets, barring the miraculous, will miss the postseason for the 14th straight year.
No NFL team has that long of an active streak, and certainly few fan bases are as miserable as the New York Jets right now.
The annoying thing for Jets fans is, they had the Seahawks on the ropes. They were playing pretty good football on Sunday…until they weren’t. The Seahawks mounted a late comeback and the Jets failed to finish once again. The situation with this team is so fascinating. Will Aaron Rodgers be back in 2025? And if he’s not, what direction do the Jets go?
As of right now, they are projected to be in the top 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft and would be within reasonable quarterback range. This is just a mess. It’s hard to see a prospective HC candidate coming in and agreeing to coach the ghost of Aaron Rodgers and delay a possible reload with the roster as talented as it is already. Get your popcorn ready for the 2025 offseason with this team…
27. New England Patriots
Say what you want about the New England Patriots this season, but Drake Maye can play.
The Indianapolis Colts mounted a really unlikely comeback against the Patriots late in the 4th quarter of a game in which Drake Maye had just done a tremendous job of doing his job, getting lots of different players involved, and the Patriots had balance offensively. Antonio Gibson was running well. Guys were out there making catches.
Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t hold up against Anthony Richardson and the Colts and the Patriots continued their quest toward the top of the 2025 NFL Draft class. And New England is in a unique position to benefit from whatever non-quarterbacks fall into their laps in the 2025 NFL Draft. Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, Will Johnson Jr…Any of these players would be tremendous additions to a New England roster that just needs to add talent around Drake Maye.
And this team should continue to ascend in the coming years. It looks like they’ve got another legit franchise QB. Maye is the real deal.