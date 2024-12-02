NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13
16. Indianapolis Colts
The Cardiac Colts are back, baby.
With just about two minutes remaining against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts turned a 7-point deficit into a one-point lead with some serious late-game heroics from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson converted one play after another on the game-winning drive for the Colts, including throwing a touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal followed by converting a two-point play to win the game, essentially.
The Colts needing basically a miraculous drive to upend the Patriots isn’t necessarily indicative that they can’t compete in the AFC, either. We sort of expected the Patriots to make life hard on Indy this week.
With that being said, the Colts now enter their bye week feeling much, much better about their overall playoff chances at 6-7 instead of 5-8. They are hoping the Broncos drop their Monday night game against the Browns so they can creep ever closer to that wild card spot because Indy’s next matchup is in Denver in Week 15.
15. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were gifted a golden opportunity against the Minnesota Vikings on the road, and they just flat-out blew it. The Cardinals were orchestrating what appeared to be the perfect game-winning type of drive late in the 4th quarter against Minnesota but they couldn’t capitalize once they got deep in the red zone.
Kyler Murray made one too many mistakes against Minnesota and the Cardinals let the Vikings escape with another close, one-score win.
Unfortunately, this loss for the Cardinals also came with terrible timing as the Seattle Seahawks made a comeback out in East Rutherford to beat the New York Jets. If this were the final week of the season, that close loss would have cost the Cardinals their shot at the playoffs. As things stand now going into Week 14, the Cardinals are now a game behind Seattle and are in desperate need of a bounce back as quickly as possible.