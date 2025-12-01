NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

2. Denver Broncos

The Cardiac Broncos struck again.

The Denver Broncos have won eight one-score games this season, and their win on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders was one of the craziest games they've played yet this season.

Bo Nix and the offense did just enough to get this team their 9th-straight win, but coming off of a bye, this was a rather unexpectedly bad performance from the Denver defense. The Broncos couldn't stop the run, and they couldn't stop Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' playmakers.

Except on the final two-point play. This was another gutty win by the Broncos, and this team clearly has championship resolve. The offense looked incredible on the drive they had in overtime, and you'd love to see them put that together consistently over the course of the rest of this season.

1. New England Patriots

Patriots play Monday night vs. Giants

The New England Patriots are the first NFL team to get to 10 wins this season, and while they won’t be the last, you have to tip your cap to the job that’s been done by head coach Mike Vrabel. He’s been so impressive with the way he’s had his guys ready to compete every single week, even though the Patriots were quite obviously in the early stages of a rebuild this offseason.

The progression of Drake Maye has obviously been huge for this team, but rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has also come on as of late, and the defense has been stingy giving up touchdowns, ranking 4th in the NFL in points allowed per game.

The Patriots get to play Monday against the Giants, which will be a tough game, followed by a well-deserved bye week. A win against the Giants would put the Patriots in great position to come back and seize the #1 seed in the AFC, but they’ll have plenty of competition.