NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 13

22. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins looked like a team that was playing against another team trying to figure things out this week. The Dolphins got out to a 16-0 lead at halftime against the Saints this week, and simply held on in the second half. A rare five-point fourth quarter preserved a win, but the Dolphins are one of a number of teams that won’t soon be complaining about getting a win, no matter how it’s packaged.

Very quietly, the Dolphins have crept back into the realm of relevance with a 5-7 record. They simply don’t have any margin for error with the way the rest of the AFC is playing out at this point, but certainly you feel like these wins are critical for Mike McDaniel.

De’Von Achane is a stud, and Chop Robinson had a big game in this win against the Saints. We’re not counting on the Dolphins being relevant in January, but for now, they’re putting some things together.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

The return of Joe Burrow was as impactful as you could have possibly hoped if you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan. I mean, my goodness. It almost hurts more seeing the way this team played with Burrow out there where, on the road in Baltimore in primetime, he’s out there counting down the play clock for his center Ted Karras.

That’s the kind of butt-kicking the Bengals gave to the Ravens on Thanksgiving, and the only unfortunate reality is that it’s probably too late for them to be anything but villains the rest of this season. Even if the Bengals win out this year, it’s going to be far too competitive in the AFC to make it in with nine wins.

Who knows? Maybe nine wins would be enough to win the AFC North the way things have been going in that division. All the Bengals can do is take care of the business in front of them, and a win against the Ravens on Thanksgiving was a great step for them, certainly for head coach Zac Taylor.