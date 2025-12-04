NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 13

12. Miami Dolphins

No matter how it looks, the Miami Dolphins have quietly put together a nice little streak over the past month or so. Ever since the team decided to part ways with general manager Chris Grier, even sending away Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline, they've at least caught a little bit of fire. It might not be the most impressive three-game winning streak, but the Dolphins are now just two weeks and two wins against the Jets and Steelers away from being at 7-7.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

The return of Joe Burrow had a huge ripple effect on the entire Cincinnati Bengals roster. You don't typically see teams go into Baltimore, especially this late in the season, and have the home crowd heading for the exits before the fourth quarter is over. That's precisely what Burrow did. The defense responded incredibly well to Burrow's return, and the Bengals now have a shot to be one of the NFL's top villains down the home stretch.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

If it weren't for the fact that they've won six games up to this point, I'd have the Steelers a lot lower on this list. I just don't believe in this team and I haven't all season. Mike Tomlin has to find a way to rally his troops in a big way, because they are ice cold with a 2-5 record since starting the year 4-1. Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an injury, the team just cut Darius Slay, admitting defeat on a big-name offseason acquisition. Is Adam Thielen really going to come to this team's rescue?

9. Baltimore Ravens

Just when I thought you could realistically start buying stock in the Baltimore Ravens again, they prove that perhaps their struggles this season are not merely something that can be shaken off. The Ravens are dealing with more than just a banged-up Lamar Jackson. John Harbaugh is getting absolutely blasted by the fan base after Derrick Henry was second on the team in snaps at the running back position in an ugly, ugly loss to the Bengals. And now, Jackson is limited in practice again.