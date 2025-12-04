NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 13

8. Kansas City Chiefs

By the end of the night on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs could be below .500 in the month of December. That is a wild thought to think based on what this team has done over the past eight years. They've been the NFL's best team for the majority of that time, but it looks like that window is closing. How quickly can they open up another one? Can it even happen this year? With so many offensive line injuries/issues right now, they're going to have to dig deep just to beat the Texans.

7. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have really started to lose their grip on the AFC South. The Texans are making a comeback, the Jaguars have hung around, and it doesn't really appear as though this team is the same dynamic outfit we saw earlier in the season. The blown 20-9 lead on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs might have been a deflating and defining moment for the Colts this season. We'll see if they can hang on in these next five games.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

You can try to sort out the AFC South right now, but if you asked 10 different people to rank each of the teams in that division, you might get 10 different answers. Actually, I don't know if that's even possible. The point is, it's hard to sort this division out right now. The Jaguars have been on a rollercoaster ride this season, with some impressive wins and some head-scratching losses. Can they start to create some distance with a win against the Colts followed by a matchup against the Jets?

5. Houston Texans

If you asked me to pick the team right now that I'm buying stock of in the AFC South, it would be the Houston Texans. I'm not sure the Texans are going to go and blow anybody out on a given week, but I'm more confident in their defense than any other team in that division right now. And that looms large for the remainder of this season. The biggest question marks facing Houston right now are whether or not CJ Stroud can stay healthy, and if that running game -- one of the league's worst -- can figure things out.