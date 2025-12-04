NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated AFC rankings after wild Week 13

4. Los Angeles Chargers

This is part of the reason why the AFC is so confusing at this point. The Los Angeles Chargers come in as the fourth-ranked team on our list here, yet I don't think this team is all that great of a threat in the AFC playoff race. Especially after Justin Herbert just had surgery on his non-throwing hand, and his status going forward is up in the air, the Chargers are going to need injury luck to be on their side down the stretch. This train could soon go off the rails.

3. Buffalo Bills

This isn't the best Buffalo Bills team we've seen since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018, but it's also not the worst. The Bills can't seem to figure out their offensive skill positions outside of running back, and that could be the thorn in their side as the season goes along. They've got a tough couple of games coming up with the Bengals this weekend, followed by the Patriots coming off of a bye. You just can't count this team out with Allen at quarterback, though. They could be dangerous from any seed in the AFC playoffs.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have picked things up considerably on the offensive side of the ball over their last two games, but I'm still not convinced we've seen this team play its "best" football for a multi-game stretch. Not that you have to blow teams out in order to gain credibility, but the Broncos are due for a blowout win at some point. They've shown they can win in any situation late in close games. They have an elite defense and great coaching, but will that running game be able to get going at the right time here?

1. New England Patriots

Say the Patriots have had an easy schedule all you want. You have to play who's in front of you, and the Patriots have mostly beaten whoever's in front of them. They have some of the best balance of any team in the league with their efficient offense, defense, and special teams, and we saw all three phases dominate the New York Giants in front of a national audience on Monday night. The Pats have to be feeling great at 11 wins heading into the bye.