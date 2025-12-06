NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC rankings after Cowboys-Lions shootout

4. San Francisco 49ers

I'm so impressed with the way Kyle Shanahan and his staff have managed this season for the 49ers. This is a team that has been dealing with more prominent injuries than just about any other team in the NFL, and they have done more than just endure. They're already at nine wins, and they've been one of the best all-around teams in the league. I'm going to continue buying stock in this team as the 2025 regular season winds down.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are playing so well as a team right now, but you can't sit here and say that you're getting one specific thing from them on a given week. One week, the Bears might be airing it out. Another week, they might be dominating on the. ground, like we saw against the Eagles. They take the ball away at a high rate, but what happens if that well runs dry? I like this team, but with two of their next three games against the Packers, we'll find out whether or not they're truly "for real".

2. Green Bay Packers

It's hard to say the Packers have been the most consistent team in the NFL this year, because they haven't, but they have one of the best all-around rosters and they're well-coached. The Packers have all the ingredients for a championship team, but the one fatal flaw for this roster down the home stretch could be the cornerback position. We'll see if Jordan Love can keep up his MVP-caliber play with a brutal five-game stretch to close the season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

I still believe the Rams are the best team in the NFC, maybe the entire NFL. They've lost three games this season, so they aren't perfect, but when this team is playing at its best, they are downright dominant. A slip-up on the road against the Panthers this week exposed the Rams' issues in the secondary, so we'll see if they can bounce back with a get-right game against the Cardinals followed by tough tests against the Lions and Seahawks.