NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC rankings after Week 13 action

12. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are not only one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they do not have a first-round pick in 2026 and now have a QB who has suffered a season-ending injury. The Falcons, as a whole, might be in the worst shape of any team in the league for the next year.

11. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders took the Denver Broncos to overtime, which is worth something, but the team is 3-9 for a reason. Sure, they play hard, but it's been a season to forget, and many of us grossly overrated the roster, which is old and banged up.

10. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers upset the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 and now move to 7-6 on the season, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a half game in the NFC South. There is a legitimate chance this team is hosting a playoff game this year.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pretty flawed and hanging on by a thread in the NFC South. They should be able to make a bit of a run here down the stretch, though, as they are getting some offensive weapons back from injury, and Baker Mayfield is still a very good quarterback, so not all is lost.

8. Dallas Cowboys

How about the Dallas Cowboys? Now winners of three in a row including two over the Super Bowl teams from 2024, Dallas is peaking at the right time and is only one loss behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Dallas is 6-5-1 but might have to win out to make the playoffs this year.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The 9-4 San Francisco 49ers are a mystery. The roster has been banged up this year, and it's overall not overwhelmingly talented, but nine wins in 13 games is super impressive. It's really hard to say how good this team is right now.