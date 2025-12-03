NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated NFC rankings after Week 13 action

6. Detroit Lions

It's been a tough year for the Detroit Lions, as the injuries have continued to pile up, and losing two coordinators to head coaching jobs seems to also be impacting this team. Currently on the outside, Detroit's shot at the NFC North feels slim at best, and they still have a ton of work to do just to get into the playoffs this year.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a QB issue, and I am tired of people trying to pretend that they don't. Unless they hire a slam-dunk, top-tier offensive coordinator, Jalen Hurts is not able to thrive. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been a disaster, but the QB takes some blame, too, as he misses wide open receivers, takes more sacks than you'd like, and has never been a strong dropback passer.

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears the first seed in the NFC but just fourth in our power rankings. The team can be exposed at times, and QB Caleb Williams does tend to miss some of the layups. I am not sure if Chicago is able to win a playoff game this year, but they are still a formidable squad.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have swept the Detroit Lions, and that should do wonders for their chances at the division title this year, as they trail the Bears by just a half game. I would give the nod to Green Bay over Chicago primarily due to the QB play.

2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL and are oddly a lot better playing away than at home, so it might actually benefit them more to go on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Despite the loss to the Carolina Panthers, it's hard to not rank the LA Rams as the top team in the NFC, as one loss doesn't define a team. Matthew Stafford is excellent, Sean McVay is a future Hall of Fame head coach, and the defense is very good and filled with young talent.