NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are inching closer to that NFC North lead, and they might just be the best team in the division this year. Love and the Packers beat the Detroit Lions in a huge NFC North showdown on Thanksgiving in Week 13.

Now on the season, Jordan Love has 19 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s thrown just one interception since November 2nd and has multiple touchdown passes in six games this year. After some shaky performances a few weeks ago, the Packers are beginning to feel themselves and are now 8-3-1 on the season, but that odd tie against the Dallas Cowboys might end up being a huge deciding factor in the team’s chances at the division this year.

Love is high in our QB power rankings, as he is cementing himself as one of the best and most efficient passers in the NFL. This is what we were waiting for when the season began.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye plays on Monday Night Football

Drake Maye faces off against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in a battle of two teams that actually have one massive thing in common - an encouraging, young quarterback. Maye is likely going to receive some MVP votes this year, as the New England Patriots are on the doorstep of an 11-2 start.

They also became the first team in the NFL this year to hit 10 wins, so that is a huge accomplishment, especially given how bad they were in 2024, but Maye was better than the raw stats might say as a rookie.

You’d ideally love to see Maye taking fewer sacks, but things are pointing up, and the Pats might find themselves firmly in Super Bowl contention in 2026 if this continues. Right now, they have a legitimate shot at the top seed in the AFC.

Drake Maye’s breakout season is real, and he’s one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL now.