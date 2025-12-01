NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Updated QB rankings after a wild Week 13

28. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

It’s never a good thing when the best quarterback on an NFL roster is Tyrod Taylor, but that is where we’re at right now. The New York Jets are a total mess, but they did beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 and are honestly showing some fight as 2025 finishes up over the next month.

Taylor has always been a bit of an interesting QB. He’s a very good backup and did have a solid stretch as the Buffalo Bills’ starting QB before Josh Allen arrived in town. Taylor was also on the Baltimore Ravens all the way back in 2012 when they won the Super Bowl.

With the Jets in 2025, Taylor now has five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, and that was them indicating clear-as-day that they are building for 2026 and beyond.

I would not be shocked if the Jets ripped the Band-Aid off and started fresh next year.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is in a losing situation with the Tennessee Titans. On paper, you’d think he has been the worst QB in the NFL this year, but the Titans have been one of the worst teams the NFL has seen in quite some time - is this team among the worst of the 21st century?

Ward was the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft and is likely going to have a fresh start in 2026, and I really do not believe people are going to ‘count’ 2025, if that makes sense. We did the same thing with Trevor Lawrence’s first season back in 2021, as most could see how dire of a situation that was.

Until the Titans hit on this next coaching staff and add some talent to the roster, they will continue to be this irrelevant. Ward has made some ‘big boy’ throws this year and does have some franchise QB material on tape; you just might have to dig for it a bit.