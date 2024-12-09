NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
12. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
Beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 and all but kicking them out of the NFC West race, the Seattle Seahawks are now 8-5 on the season and have won four games in a row. They did begin the season 3-0, quickly found themselves at 4-5, and are now 8-5, so this team is clearly just riding the wave.
However, they do have a distinct ceiling with Geno Smith at QB, and it’s odd that people keep trying to make him into something. Anyway, Seattle currently sit at the top spot in the NFC West, and at this rate, they could close out the division and win it in 2024. The San Francisco 49ers sputtering big-time in 2024 has let teams like the Seahawks and Rams to make a run.
Seattle is home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, so that could be quite the game for this team. That could be a true test of just how good this team can be late in the season, as Green Bay is a juggernaut.
11. Los Angeles Rams (7-6)
How about the Los Angeles Rams? This team started the season 1-4, and they’re now 7-6 on the season. Overcoming a ton of injuries earlier in the season, the Rams are back and just took down the Buffalo Bills. This was a statement win for LA, as I am not sure any team in the NFC wants to see them in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams do trail the Seattle Seahawks by a game, as they beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, but the Rams are the best team in the division.
We saw some vintage Matthew Stafford in this game, and it feels like the Rams are surging at just the right time. I would probably feel safe picking them to win the NFC West this year, overtaking the Seahawks as the regular season progresses toward the postseason. LA is also surging in our NFL power rankings.