NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
6. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
Having won two games in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs 11-1 record is most definitely misleading, as this team has won some of the ugliest games you’ll see. The secondary is also not that special, and once again, Patrick Mahomes has not been all that efficient this year.
However, they are simply finding ways to win games. Some of their recent wins include a game-winning blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos, a game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers, and somehow benefitted from the Las Vegas Raiders muffed snap on their Black Friday game.
Let’s be honest; some of their wins this year are fluky, but they’re 11-1 for a reason and do hold the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, so they are in line to again have a first-round bye. Some have called the playoffs the “Arrowhead Invitational,” and while that could be annoying for certain fans, it’s accurate. The AFC playoffs have gone through Kansas City in recent years.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
It’s never really pretty, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have won again and have clinched yet another double-digit winning season. One of the main things that we talk about with this team is their ceiling in the postseason, as the QB position seems to be the weakest part of their roster, but at the same time, Russell Wilson is playing well. Wilson is clearly past his prime, but he’s been efficient for Pittsburgh this year.
The momentum does seem to be trending in the direction that he returns to the team as their starter in 2025 on a multi-year deal. The Steelers now move to 10-3 on the season and have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead. Pittsburgh also beat Baltimore a few weeks ago, so the Steelers are in great position here down the stretch.
They also play a type of game that could allow them to hang with any other team in the NFL if needed.