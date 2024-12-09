NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
A pretty useless win for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, they grab their third win of the season and no longer have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is less than ideal. If nothing else, the Jags do have a good QB in Trevor Lawrence, but if we’re being honest, has Lawrence been as good as we thought?
The Jags won’t be taking a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft; they need more playmakers on either side of the ball, but they could elect to bolster the trenches. In the NFL, once you have the QB, you need to build the rest of the roster from the inside, out, and being that Trevor Lawrence could end up being a very good QB in the right situation, it would be a good idea for the Jags to bolster their trenches.
They hold the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have never been very high in our NFL power rankings.
27. Tennessee Titans (3-10)
Having now lost two games in a row, the Tennessee Titans were never a good team to begin with in the 2024 NFL Season, but if nothing else, Will Levis has shown enough to perhaps warrant being brought back as the starter in 2025. The Titans are one of a bunch of 10-loss teams in the NFL this season, so they aren’t alone in being awful.
Tennessee traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs before the NFL Trade Deadline, so the WR positon could be a huge position of need for this team in 2025. Currently, they hold the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and may me able to land a top WR prospect like Tetairoa McMillan.
The Titans could be a sneaky team in 2025 to breakout a bit if Levis can take another jump next season.