NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14
26. Chicago Bears (4-9)
Now 4-9 on the season and having lost seven games in a row, the Chicago Bears are broken. They fired Matt Eberflus, their former head coach, after a massive debacle on national television on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears have seen rookie QB Caleb Williams play pretty well to open up his career, but he’ll need to again embrace a new coaching staff.
Thomas Brown has gone from replacing Shane Waldron as the offensive coordinator to now acting as the interim head coach. If you ask me, the Bears need someone like Mike Vrabel in the building. He’s a no-nonsense head coach who simply knows how to get the most out of his players. The Bears have slowly slid down our NFL power rankings.
Chicago could be a threat in 2025 if they hit the right staff, though.
25. Cleveland Browns (3-10)
If nothing else, the Cleveland Browns do play quite hard. They are probably better than their 3-10 record indicates, but their season was pretty much over after their rocky start with Deshaun Watson to open up the 2024 NFL Season. The Browns are probably 7-6 or 6-7 if Jameis Winston had started each game of the season. If nothing else, the Browns probably have one part of their QB room in 2025.
If you ask me, Cleveland needs to bring Winston back in 2025 and draft a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. And honestly, they should just tell Deshaun Watson to stay home. That trade has turned into the worst sports transaction in the history of organized sports, so Cleveland needs to do what it takes to turn the page on that error of an era.
Winston had another up-and-down game in a Browns loss where his mistakes were the most crucial ones. They now drop to 3-10 on the season and are somehow not really all that close to the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are one of many bad teams this year.