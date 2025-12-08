NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

14. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. LA is one of the more obvious Wild Card teams in the NFL, but they still do have a path to the AFC West title.

However, if LA loses its next two games against the Eagles and Chiefs, and the Broncos get to 12 wins, which feels likely, the division race is over. LA has struggled with injuries this year, and the overall depth of this team has never been that great to begin with.

Justin Herbert has been running for his life and also hasn’t played that well this year. The Chargers are a flawed team, but they’re as well-coached as any in the NFL. LA is one of the most ‘good’ teams in the NFL, if that makes sense.

And until they bring in more roster talent, the Justin Herbert era will continue to be wasted. Besides the great regular season stats, what else can the Chargers hang their hat on?

13. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a defense problem, so I am not looking at this win over the Cincinnati Bengals as being anything spectacular. For the time being, though, Buffalo keeps the winning up and is still in range to take back the AFC East from the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are two games ahead of Buffalo and did beat them earlier in the year, so the Bills do not control their own destiny for the division title. Josh Allen can be superman at any given time, and that is still the case in 2025, but the defense has regressed, and it felt like Joe Burrow was able to move the ball with ease during much of this game.

Burrow had nearly 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, and that simply can’t be the kind of defense that the Buffalo Bills take into the playoffs, especially if they are having to go on the road, which feels more likely with each passing week.

Buffalo is a good team, but that’s about it.