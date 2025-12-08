NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

12. Philadelphia Eagles

It has been a season to forget, for the most part, for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is still 8-4 entering Week 14, but things have not gone as well as the record indicates. The offense has fallen off a cliff and regressed big-time, and the defense is missing a consistent pass rush.

Frankly, this team could be one-and-done in the playoffs, and the Super Bowl hangover is real. If nothing else, the Eagles have somehow managed to find a way in most weeks, and this team does seem to thrive when the going gets tough.

They should be able to beat the Los Angeles Chargers and get to 9-4, and that would all but end things in the NFC East, as the Cowboys suffered a sixth loss, losing to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Philly is going to win the NFC East this year, but with all that has gone on, you can’t really trust this team to do much damage in the postseason. Philly is falling a bit in our latest NFL power rankings as Week 14 closes out.

11. Dallas Cowboys

It’s hard to get a good reading on the Dallas Cowboys, as they were 6-5-1 at one point, but the defense collapsed against the Detroit Lions. You still want to give them the benefit of the doubt to a degree, as the offense is flat-out elite, and the defense does have some playmakers.

The issue here, though, is that it may be too-little-too-late for Dallas, so turning to 2026 could bring much more success. Dallas is going to go heavy on defense next offseason and could end up being one of the better teams in the league.

Another stellar Dak Prescott season could be wasted, but the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer era has largely been a success. And, somehow, the Micah Parsons trade might work out for this team in the long-term.