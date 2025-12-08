NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

30. Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in an early career-best performance, and it was truly a good one. The usually stout Browns defense was not, but the passing attack was largely sharp.

The Browns do have a playoff-caliber defense and might just be one strong offseason on the offensive side of the ball from being something worthwhile. Myles Garrett did get closer to the single-season sack record, so that could be broken in the coming weeks.

Overall, though, Cleveland is a mess, and I would not be shocked if long-time head coach Kevin Stefanski was shown the door after the 2025 NFL Season. Cleveland maintains a low residency in our NFL Power Rankings.

29. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans got in a surprisingly high-scoring affair with the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 and came out victorious. Cam Ward threw for just 117 yards, but he had two passing touchdowns. Running back Tony Pollard had 161 yards and two touchdowns himself.

It was a nice win for the Titans, but, for the time being, Tennessee does not have the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they do end up with the first pick, which is possible, they could likely trade out of that pick for a haul.

The Titans simply do not have many good players on this roster and will not be able to see the full potential of Cam Ward until they get better players. The team isn’t going to draft a QB if they pick first overall, so you can throw that idea out the window.

Tennessee is years away from winning anything of note at this point. Cam Ward is also not in a great situation, so you hope that the Titans are able to make the right moves this coming offseason.