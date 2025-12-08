NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

28. Washington Commanders

This is just about the time when you pack it up, as the Washington Commanders have now lost eight games in a row and are 3-10 on the season after once being 3-2. Jayden Daniels hurt his left elbow again and did not finish this game, and you really have to wonder how this team will be able to get out of this rut.

The main issue with Washington, and this is something I overrated, was the overall roster talent. This roster was not nearly as good as I and others thought, and it was also quite old. It’s been a season plagued by injuries, and anytime your starting QB is missing considerable time, you know nothing is going to go to plan.

This team was just one game from the Super Bowl in 2024 and has now doubled their loss total from the 2024 NFL Season, as they were 12-5 last year. Washington has a lot of work to do to get back to where they were in 2024.

They continue to fall in our power rankings.

27. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were able to hang around with the Seattle Seahawks for a little bit in Week 14, but they ended up getting blown out in one of the more unsurprising finishes of the week. Atlanta has been without starting QB Michael Penix Jr for weeks now, and Kirk Cousins is clearly a washed-up player.

The Falcons also do not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so this team could be in a position to be aggressive next offseason, as I do think the current regime could be shown the door, and a new regime coming in might want a first-round pick, so a trade could be made.

Atlanta has more talent than the record might indicate, which is a testament to how bad the coaching has been, and it’s just another season to forget for the desperate and dysfunctional franchise that once consistently stood near the top of the NFC.