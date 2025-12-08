NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 14

24. New York Giants

The New York Giants are a horrendous football operation right now, but Jaxson Dart has looked sharp. The main issue with Dart, though, has been his not being able to protect himself, as he has taken a lot of unnecessary hits and has been concussed this year.

Going forward, the Giants will not only need to hit on the coaching staff, but they’ll need to ensure they coach the recklessness out of him, which might not be easy. If nothing else, though, Dart seems to be the guy.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, after all, but it’s another double-digit loss season for the Giants and one to forget, as Brian Daboll was fired a few weeks ago. The Giants’ DL is talented, and Malik Nabers is a legit no. 1 WR, so the foundation is there.

23. Minnesota Vikings

Well, it seems like ‘nine’ had himself a game here in Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings shutout the Washington Commanders at home, and McCarthy tossed three touchdown passes, having his best day as an NFL QB.

For the time being, the Vikinga can finally enjoy something in a season where they have largely just suffered. This team totally botched the QB position this past season, as Sam Darnold departed in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks and has looked solid with them.

And it was a season to forget for the de-facto rookie McCarthy, but they can use this Week 14 offensive showing to build from for the rest of the season. Perhaps there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the Vikings?

This team still largely has a question mark at the QB position, but JJ McCarthy did show signs of life here in Week 14. The Vikings moved to 5-8 with the win. The playoffs aren’t going to be a thing or anything, but a win is a win.