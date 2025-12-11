NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking every playoff team after Week 14

10. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries this year and are still 9-4 despite what they have gone through. The overall roster talent isn't what it used to be, as we are honestly seeing more of a stellar coaching job done by Kyle Shanahan and his staff. The Niners are still in play for the NFC West title, but they just do not have that bite that they used to have in previous seasons.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

The frisky Jacksonville Jaguars are the no. 9 team in our power rankings. This is another example of great coaching doing most of the work. The roster isn't all that threatening, but two things that the Jags do very well that also go hand-in-hand is run the ball and stop the run. Those two things could help this team close the deal in the AFC South and even win a playoff game, but the Jags are still a year or two away.

8. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have concerns on the defensive side of the ball, and the offense just isn't what it used to be. I am not so sure that Buffalo is able to even get to the AFC Championship Game this year. The roster is just average and there aren't many top-end playmakers.

7. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears put up a decent fight against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau, but the better team won. The Bears, like some other teams in this section, might still be a year away, but it's impossible to ignore the strides this team has made under Ben Johnson. Chicago is definitely a team I could see making the Super Bowl in 2026 if they have the right type of offseason.

6. Houston Texans

All of a sudden 8-5 on the season after an 0-3 start, the Houston Texans could legitimately make a deep playoff run this year - the defense is that good, and the offense is beginning to hit their stride. While they still trail in the AFC South, I am not so sure that's the case when the playoffs begin.