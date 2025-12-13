NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Ranking top head coaches on the hot seat

3. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns (3-10)

Kevin Stefanski seems to be a fine head coach and is absolutely going to be a head coach on another team in the near future, but for the sake of both Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns, a fresh start is clearly needed. The Browns are 3-10 on the season and have clinched yet another double-digit loss season. The team has failed to recover from the failed Deshaun Watson trade, but their rookie class this year does look quite sharp.

However, I think this is a case a lot like Todd Bowles where both coaches have overstayed their welcome a bit, so the Browns' front office could look to pull the plug and get a fresh face in the building.

2. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

Pete Carroll was brought in to stabilize the Las Vegas Raiders' franchise for the short-term, as the team also swung a trade for Geno Smith and used their first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty. It was clear what the Raiders were trying to do this year, but it has not gone to plan.

The Raiders' front office overrated the roster and probably underrated just how good the AFC West can be, and you could easily argue that Vegas is the worst team in the league. Geno Smith has been horrendous this year, and Pete Carroll looks to be in way over his head. This could be a one-and-done gig for the Raiders and Carroll.

1. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

The Arizona Cardinals were 2-0 at one point, and I will be the first to admit that I was dead-wrong on this team. I actually had them as a 10-7 Wild Card team in 2025. At one point in 2024, they were 6-4, and still managed to double their win total from 2023, Gannon's first year where they won just four games.

But the wheels have totally fallen off this year, and I am now to the point where I could easily see GM Monti Ossenfort showing Gannon the door. The roster isn't all that special, but it's certainly better than a 3-10 record. The only way I could see Gannon keeping his job is if the Cardinals won out and showed a bit of fight down the stretch, but that feels unlikely.