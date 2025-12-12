NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated AFC rankings after wild Philip Rivers move

12. Cincinnati Bengals

This might need a lot more explanation, but just reading his body language and the way he's responding to questions from the media, I've been getting the vibe that Joe Burrow could "Andrew Luck" the Bengals at some point. Maybe he'll demand a trade at some point. Or maybe he'll return to form and have the Bengals in contention next year. Burrow sounds dejected right now, but we'll see how much "fun" he's able to have against the Ravens this weekend.

11. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL all year long. Even when Lamar Jackson has been out there, we've seen the Ravens almost get creative in the ways they have been struggling as a team. They have to hold off the Bengals in their second matchup within just a couple of weeks. The Bengals crushed them the first time, and will officially jump them in our NFL Power Rankings unless the Ravens can go on the road and do something about it.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers play on Monday night against the MIami Dolphins, and they'll have to do so without TJ Watt. The bizarre circumstance leading to Watt's absence for this game aside, I have been saying the Steelers look like a fraudulent team all year long. A win against the suddenly red-hot Dolphins would go a long way toward changing that perception, believe it or not.

9. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had a nice little turning point moment this season when they moved on from GM Chris Grier, and Mike McDaniel got his guys going in the right direciton. Even without Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins' offense has been dynamic and creative, especially in the running game. They are running the ball at such a high level right now, and not enough people are talking about them as a potentially dangerous playoff sleeper.