NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated AFC rankings after wild Philip Rivers move

8. Indianapolis Colts

If Philip Rivers can help lead the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs, it will be the craziest story in recent NFL history. A couple of years ago, Joe Flacco came off the couch to help the Cleveland Browns, but he wasn't out of the NFL for five years at that point. Rivers was about to go into the Hall of Fame when his buddy Shane Steichen gave him another call. This is the most interesting AFC team heading into Week 15.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Nobody is going to "quit" the Chiefs at this point. As disappointing as they have been so far this season, you can't count them out until it's officially official. The Chiefs have struggled so much this season (and the past couple of years, frankly) on the offensive side of the ball. But even their defense has been breaking down lately. A home game against the Chargers this weekend could be the final straw.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are the most "meh" team in the AFC right now. Justin Herbert is playing hurt. The Chargers' roster has been depleted throughout the course of the season. Yet somehow, that defense is incredible. They put on a show against the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing five turnovers (two of them on one play). Even with five turnovers, however, the Chargers needed overtime and a clutch interception in the red zone to win. They are on the cusp of "pretender" status for me.

5. Houston Texans

After Davis Mills held down the fort, CJ Stroud has come back and helped the Houston Texans almost completely take over the AFC South. That division has gone from being a foregone conclusion in favor of the Texans to being one of the most fascinating and competitive in the NFL. The Texans' defense looks like the most dominant in the NFL right now.