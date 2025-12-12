NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated AFC rankings after wild Philip Rivers move

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Very quietly, the Jaguars have already won nine games this season. They have been dynamic on offense, opportunistic on defense, and the only issue with this team right now is that we aren't getting to see Travis Hunter make an impact in a playoff run. That is truly the most disappointing aspect of this Jaguars story, which has otherwise been fantastic in the first year for GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

3. Buffalo Bills

Even though the Buffalo Bills have struggled at times this season, they've obviously got the reigning league MVP who will put on his Superman cape when needed. You simply can't count the Bills out of any game they are playing in, and the Bengals found that out the hard way. We'll see if they can really put some pressure on the Patriots by going on the road and getting a win this weekend.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are the best team with the fewest true "believers" in the NFL this season. They've got one of the best defenses in the league, great coaching, one of the best home-field advantages, and an offense that's turning it on at the right time. We'll get a huge litmus test for the Broncos this weekend as they take on the Green Bay Packers in Denver.

1. New England Patriots

The Patriots might have had an easier road to get to this point, but coming out of their bye, they might be the one team in the AFC with the best combination of wins and question marks. Mike Vrabel has done a great job with this team, the Patriots play complementary football, and Drake Maye has entered the MVP conversation. They are fun.