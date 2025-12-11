NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated NFC rankings approaching TNF

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Now losers of three in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are simply not a good team at this point. The offense is inefficient, and the defense isn't quite as good as it was last year. It seems like Philly is an 'every other year' type of team.

This team has a major issue at the QB position, and we should not be afraid to talk about that. When a team is this inconsistent year over year, and the QB already has limitations to begin with, doesn't that make him a major issue?

Until Philly realizes that Jalen Hurts is holding them back on that side of the ball, they will not sustain long-term success like they want to.

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the NFC Playoff Picture but probably have to win out and get some help to get in. The offense has been top-tier and the reason why this team isn't among the worst in the league, but it's really been the defense that has brought everything down. The additions they made at the NFL trade deadline were good, but they may not have been quite enough this season. I would not be shocked to see Dallas breaking out more in 2026 and becoming a juggernaut.

6. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs this past offseason, and it's impacting them negatively. The Lions are 8-5 and could totally miss the playoffs this year. Losing both coordinators has been brutal, and head coach Dan Campbell recently took offensive play-calling duties away from John Morton, so things just haven't been as smooth as they were in previous seasons.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The 9-4 San Francisco 49ers have been great this year despite all of the injuries they have been through. The Niners aren't going to make a playoff run this year, as the top-end roster talent just isn't there anymore, but this has been a stellar coaching job by Kyle Shanahan. The Niners lost guys like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa to season-ending injuries and have dealt with a ton of other ailments on the offensive side of the ball.