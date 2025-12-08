NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated QB rankings after crazy Week 14 action

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow giveth and Joe Burrow taketh. This was one of the most bizarre games of the week because the snow seemingly had no effect on Burrow early on. And then in the second half, when it looked like the Bengals were about to completely put the game away, Burrow made two mistakes on back-to-back plays that ultimately gave the Bills the win.

He had four touchdowns in this game against Buffalo and was absolutely dialed in for about 95 percent of the game. That brief blip in the game for Burrow ended up doing his team in, but the league is better when he’s playing ball.

7. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold just continues to play awesome football this season. Perfect? Maybe not, but pretty phenomenal overall. Darnold had another three-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons, and was able to get contributions from Cooper Kupp. If the Seahawks can have Kupp ready to roll down the stretch this season, this offense will be tough to match up against.

This was Darnold’s 7th multi-passing touchdown game of the season and he had the Seahawks rolling, but it did take a ridiculous second half onslaught. A game that ended 37-9 in favor of Seattle was 6-6 at halftime. That Seattle offense is dangerous.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

When it’s good to be Jared Goff is when he’s playing point guard, and everybody else is making the big splashes. Goff doesn’t get enough credit for the way he operates that Detroit offense when they are really cooking, but the offense he’s running right now flows through Jahmyr Gibbs first and foremost.

Goff just has to go out there and make sure he’s not making any mistakes.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game for Detroit (who already has five losses this season), Goff was exceptionally efficient, completing 73.5 percent of his passes with a touchdown and no interceptions. With a 26-to-5 TD/INT ratio so far this season, it’s clear that Goff is one of the most under-appreciated quarterbacks in the NFL. But he’s going to have a ton of pressure on him down the stretch.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Time after time, Jordan Love is able to overcome mistakes or slow starts with big-time throws. He had a number of huge plays in the Packers’ win against the Chicago Bears, including two deep balls to Christian Watson for touchdowns and another to Bo Melton. Without Tucker Kraft in the lineup, it’s been a tad more feast or famine for the Packers’ passing attack when it comes to attacking every level of the field.

Not having Kraft has forced Green Bay to go to their secondary players at that position, and you can just feel that dynamic missing. But Watson’s return to the lineup has been huge, and now Jayden Reed is back in the mix as well. Love is taking advantage by hitting those shot plays deep downfield. He’s one of the hottest three-point shooters in the game right now.