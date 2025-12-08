NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated QB rankings after crazy Week 14 action

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott had a couple of interceptions in his team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, but one of them was directly the fault of George Pickens. Even though Prescott threw for 376 yards in this game, Pickens left another 40-plus out there by inexplicably not trying to catch a perfectly thrown deep ball from Prescott.

So with CeeDee Lamb going down with a concussion, Prescott decided this was going to be the Ryan Flournoy breakout game, and he gave the young receiver a bunch of great looks.

I still feel like Prescott could make things extremely interesting in the playoffs, but the Cowboys have to find a way to get there. With six losses as a team, they have virtually no margin for error.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen definitely needed some help from his defense in this one, but he turned on a switch in the second half and there was nothing the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense could do about it. Allen finished the game with three touchdown passes when it looked like he was about to let Joe Burrow come onto his field and steal a December win.

Thankfully for Allen’s sake, the defense wasn’t having it. They picked off Burrow on consecutive plays and Allen made them pay. Not only did he have three touchdown passes (and no picks) in this game, but he also added a rushing touchdown. When Allen needs to put on the cape, there’s really no one in the NFL that’s better.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I don’t think it’s a hot take to say Drake Maye is playing just as well as about any other quarterback in the league right now. Has he been perfect? No, but pretty darn close.

The breakout from Maye this season has been everything the Patriots hoped for and then some. We saw Josh McDaniels work magic when Mac Jones was a rookie, and we’re seeing Maye thrive in his system just five years later. Not only is Maye thriving, but he’s making guys around him better.

It may not be to the point that he’s playing his way into the MVP conversation, but we’re on the cusp of exactly that with just four games left to play.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford just continues to be completely dialed in. He’s had a couple of rough games this year, including last week when he threw multiple interceptions on the road against the Panthers. But this game against the Cardinals, he really didn’t have any problems.

What you see from Stafford when he’s dialed in to this degree is a number of just incredible throws that seem routine. They seem routine for a couple of reasons. First, because Stafford’s accuracy is insane. Second, because the receivers are making the plays when the ball gets there. This team could roll all the way to the Super Bowl to represent the NFC if Stafford plays this well. Of course, you ain’t playing the Cardinals every week.