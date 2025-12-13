NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Updated top-10 quarterback rankings

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has really had to carry a huge load for the Buffalo Bills this year, as the weapons on offense just aren't that great, and the defense has even taken a step back. If Buffalo hopes to make a deep run this year, Josh Allen, more than other years, will really have to put this team on his back.

But the thing is - he's capable of that. He's the reigning MVP and one of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time. Allen is right in the middle of his prime, too. The one thing that could go against Allen is that when he has to play that 'hero ball,' he could be vulnerable to major mistakes.

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career, and he has his 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers in first place in the NFC North. The Packers play the Denver Broncos this weekend in what could be a preview of Super Bowl LX. Love is one of the few QBs in the league who can truly make every throw on the field, and he's got some mobility to him as well.

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye's second-year breakout is upon us, as the 11-2 New England Patriots could wrap up the AFC East this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills. Maye has been on fire this year and really has elements to guys like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert to his game.

Maye is also a quarterback who can do a little bit of everything, which is bad news for the rest of the AFC.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has always been an efficient quarterback, but he's also sometimes been on some dysfunctional Cowboys' teams over the years, which isn't good. Prescott is a master at the line of scrimmage and wins from the pocket, which is perhaps the best quality that a QB can have in today's NFL.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is another quarterback who wins from the pocket consistently. The Detroit Lions have had a regression year in 2025, but they are still 8-5 and very much alive in the NFC playoffs. Goff has had a ton of success with both the LA Rams and Lions.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

There has not been a quarterback better in the league this year than Matthew Stafford. He should be able to win the MVP award as long as he and the LA Rams do not totally collapse. Stafford came over in that major trade in 2021 and won a Super Bowl with the Rams that year. They could be in line to do that again in 2025.