NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

6. San Francisco 49ers

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers took care of business. Once again, I’m saying this is quietly one of the best all-around teams in the NFL.

The 49ers didn’t have the toughest matchup on the Week 15 slate, going up against the Tennessee Titans, but Brock Purdy and that 49ers offense continued humming.

This 49ers team is battle-tested, having played in a ton of big games through the years, so they could be really dangerous come time for the playoffs. It kind of feels like we’re saying this about every team, but they close out the year with a tough stretch of games against the Colts, Bears, and Seahawks.

And they might get the best of whatever the Colts have left, because they still have a lot on the line as well, entering Week 16. The question with this 49ers team is whether or not we’re actually buying them as contenders in the NFC with all of the great teams in that conference? I’ve been saying it for a while, but I’m definitely buying what they’re selling right now.

5. Seattle Seahawks

If you’re the Seattle Seahawks, you’ll take it.

Fans of the team aren’t going to complain about winning, but the Seahawks’ victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday wasn’t exactly the most impressive win of their season so far. Even with Philip Rivers coming in ice cold, it took a late, game-winning field goal for the Seahawks to beat the Colts.

I’m not sure if that says a lot more about Rivers or the Seahawks, but either way…

The Seahawks play in the toughest division in football. They are going to be battle-tested by the time we get to the postseason, but are they truly as balanced as what we’ve seen for a large portion of the regular season? What version of Sam Darnold are we going to get in the playoffs?

This is the type of win the Seahawks needed to pull off. They didn’t play their best game, but they found a way. Sometimes the wins that don’t look the prettiest are the ones that have you most ready for January.