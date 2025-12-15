NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

2. Los Angeles Rams

There were a number of bad injuries around the NFL in Week 15, and the Los Angeles Rams had a potentially significant one of their own. We’ll all hold our collective breath as we await word on how severe (or not) the injury suffered by Rams wide receiver Davante Adams actually was.

For the time being, let’s talk about the team’s win on the field against the Detroit Lions. The Lions’ defense is an absolute sieve, and the Rams were able to put up over 500 yards against them. They scored 41 points and didn’t allow a single sack.

Over the course of the 2025 season, we’ve seen that the Rams are obviously one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. They sealed a playoff spot with their win against the Lions and are continually putting a ton of pressure on their NFC West rivals week after week by continually winning games.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have officially set themselves apart as the best team in the NFL right now with a win in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. That matchup was touted by some as a possible Super Bowl LX matchup, and the Broncos handled the Packers impressively.

Even after Green Bay went up by nine points in the second half, the Broncos didn’t flinch at all. Pat Surtain II got an interception off of Jordan Love, the offense came through, and the second half once again belonged to this Broncos team.

Bo Nix threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, continuing to prove his detractors wrong. The Broncos have not put together one game of truly “complete” football, but that’s more of an encouraging sign than anything else when the team has also won 11-straight games. They are rolling with Jacksonville on deck.