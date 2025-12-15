NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 15

30. Arizona Cardinals

What can we really say at this point about the Arizona Cardinals that hasn’t already been said for the past couple of months? This is a team that is on the cusp of some massive offseason changes being made, and we’ll see the extent of it beyond just moving on from quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals’ decision to shut down Murray for the season will likely lead to an offseason overhaul, and I’m not sure Jonathan Gannon will be around to see it take place. The interesting factor here is the fact that there have been so many injuries to this roster, but it feels like the Cardinals are going to start over and maybe even sell a little bit in the offseason.

It’s rebuilding time for this crew after the past three seasons just didn’t progress as expected with Gannon in the head coach’s spot.

29. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans definitely aren’t spectacular, by any stretch, but they put up a good fight every week and at least a handful of highlight plays. As we have been saying literally all season, this year is all about just making sure you’ve got yourself a franchise quarterback. And I think the Titans can confidently say that.

And how about some pieces around him?

I’m not sure how long Tony Pollard is going to be around for this Titans team, but he’s put up a couple of really nice performances the past two weeks, and we just saw the biggest game yet this year from rookie tight end Gunnar Helm.

That guy was an absolute steal for the Titans, and has played well this year, but he led the team in receiving on Sunday with 49 yards and a touchdown. It’s the little victories for the Titans.